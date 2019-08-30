Orleans Capital Management Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN) Has Increased as Stock Rose; As Apache (APA) Stock Declined, Elm Ridge Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.49 Million

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,086 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 14,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $124.14. About 788,182 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 73,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 227,274 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 300,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 1.13M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 29/03/2018 – FBI: Eighteen Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $95,407 was bought by Ellis Juliet S. Meyer William Mark also bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 264 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 756,975 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Company holds 6,461 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 29,195 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 31 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 1.28 million shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 0.03% or 71,251 shares. Markston Intl Limited Liability Company owns 2,045 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital L LP Nc owns 128,304 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 581 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,325 shares. Cap Ltd Ltd accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Holt Advsr Lc Dba Holt Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,900 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 310,876 shares. The California-based Capital Int Ca has invested 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 49,860 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 171,530 shares. Stewart & Patten Company Limited Company holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 112,809 shares. 2,034 are held by M Secs. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd accumulated 80,554 shares. Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 171,664 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel invested in 0.04% or 4,356 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 176,896 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 102,981 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.