Orleans Capital Management Holding in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, 10-15 Associates Has Cut Position by $643,968

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99M, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 146,248 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability has 182,257 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd holds 0.73% or 7,085 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Co Lc invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Commonwealth Financial Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,472 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Co owns 18,425 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.15% or 12,360 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.73% or 25.21 million shares. California-based L & S Advsr has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 4,786 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 0.05% or 12,408 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability owns 128,738 shares. National Bank & Trust stated it has 98,830 shares. Tobam reported 8,842 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares to 155,086 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Mngmt holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,054 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,892 shares. Legal & General Group Public invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 5,765 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Heritage Mgmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 82,833 shares. Bangor Bankshares holds 0.31% or 17,387 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,586 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corp holds 60,865 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 5,172 shares. Spark Investment Llc invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Davis R M Inc accumulated 1.44% or 405,631 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 358,004 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Burney has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 4,626 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap.

