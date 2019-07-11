Orleans Capital Management Holding in Intel (INTC) Boosted by $317,205; Beach Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruise LTD (RCL) as Stock Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (RCL) by 94.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 57,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,840 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 1.92M shares traded or 23.82% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,065 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 37,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 14.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.68% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ancora Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 77,648 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns owns 7,035 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 3.40M shares stake. 36,650 were accumulated by Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corporation. Eastern Comml Bank owns 75,765 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 0.31% or 298,890 shares. Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ashfield Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.22% or 377,437 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 686,253 shares. Legacy Private Tru Company accumulated 114,103 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd has invested 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Creative Planning invested in 1.09M shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74 million worth of stock. Howe Stephen R. Jr. also bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 185,392 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co stated it has 2,058 shares. 156,504 were accumulated by Friess Associate Ltd. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Disciplined Growth Mn stated it has 2.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pennsylvania Trust holds 11,296 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 279,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Field & Main Bankshares reported 8,135 shares. Capital Guardian holds 16,004 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 14,300 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,515 shares. 7,500 are held by Kentucky Retirement. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 29 shares. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,504 shares stake.

