Orleans Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $659,850; Stock Price Rose; Cabot Wealth Management Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Increased by $338,316

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 58,748 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 53,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 1.28M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $256.17. About 494,703 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,245 were reported by Nomura Hldg Inc. Carmignac Gestion reported 1.16M shares stake. Fiduciary holds 55,587 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 26,509 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 30,133 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Psagot Investment House has 37,842 shares. Brinker owns 0.36% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 38,317 shares. Dsm Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.08% or 1,540 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin has invested 1.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hamel holds 0.19% or 1,680 shares. Spinnaker invested in 16,833 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Brown Advisory reported 84,286 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,760 shares to 8,379 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.41 million for 19.35 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,401 shares to 68,872 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 49,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,491 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).