Orleans Capital Management Has Trimmed Its 3M (MMM) Holding by $416,691; Stock Price Declined; Knott David M Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $9.19 Million

Knott David M decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 218,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 363,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 6.65M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $157.65. About 933,581 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jefferies has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,003 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 47,773 shares. Accredited Investors Incorporated has invested 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 196,942 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Aspen Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc owns 16,612 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sageworth Tru Com owns 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 425 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.15% or 17,241 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 12,183 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wade G W & reported 1.34% stake. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd holds 0.25% or 18,220 shares in its portfolio. 59,157 are owned by Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc. Northwest Counselors Limited Company invested in 10,178 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va reported 5,217 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,892 shares to 33,019 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MMM CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Company (MMM) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Long-Time Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Ltd invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Caledonia Investments Public Limited Liability has invested 4.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lpl Fin Limited Com reported 1.79 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 69,566 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 2.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 391,975 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability holds 0.3% or 15,341 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 142,077 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Com owns 2.51% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 331,688 shares. 1.15 million were reported by Conning. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 2.54 million shares. 13,830 were accumulated by Alexandria Capital Ltd Company. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm holds 79,349 shares. Duncker Streett & Com Inc has 87,488 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 278,799 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 25,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Star Group Inc. by 228,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Pfizer Inc. (PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.