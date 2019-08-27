Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Its 3M (MMM) Stake as Shares Declined; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lifted Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $156.14. About 1.03 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 32,096 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.46. About 2.82 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.07 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,825 shares to 35,720 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And Communication stated it has 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Wealth Advsr invested in 0.59% or 7,582 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,644 shares. Dupont Cap stated it has 9,413 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Ltd Company invested in 11,196 shares. 2,699 were accumulated by Liberty Mgmt. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 29 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 607,207 shares. Notis accumulated 25,747 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Commerce has 142,647 shares. Estabrook Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 63,838 shares. 975 were reported by Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc. The Georgia-based Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 23,942 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.