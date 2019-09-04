Orleans Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) by $313,120; Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Position by $529,412 as Valuation Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 1.20 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 10,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 66,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 76,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 310,760 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,619 were reported by Trust Of Virginia Va. Donaldson Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 11,798 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Adirondack Trust accumulated 12,725 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 23,400 shares. Argyle Management Inc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 41,075 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Blue Chip Prtn Inc invested in 0.64% or 25,817 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 3,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company owns 2,788 shares. 1.98M are held by Adage Grp. Aperio Grp Ltd invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 1,373 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 246,881 shares. Brookstone Mngmt has 4,639 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 226,441 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $23.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 357,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,770 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $195.56M for 4.01 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

