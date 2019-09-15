Orleans Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $444,880; Benin Management Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 19,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 51,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

