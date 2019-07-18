Orleans Capital Management Has Increased Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $611,000 as Share Value Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Position by $1.67 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.27% or $37.23 during the last trading session, reaching $325.21. About 30.45M shares traded or 420.66% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 200.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 11,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 2.98 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. $2.74 million worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/18: (OTLK) (INSG) (EBAY) Higher; (LLNW) (NFLX) (AMRN) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Stranger Things Push Netflix & Others With 80s Consumerism? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “Wall Street falls as Netflix adds to earnings jitters – Reuters” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case Netflix Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 409,058 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $85.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 69,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,247 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,200 were accumulated by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. Wade G W & Inc reported 0.09% stake. Wms Prtnrs Ltd owns 997 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated accumulated 321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 725 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs stated it has 1.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bamco holds 0.03% or 19,432 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.45% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hap Trading Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 18,105 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Midwest Commercial Bank Division invested in 9,142 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 3.16% or 30,902 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Suntrust Banks holds 54,629 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 15,154 shares. 281,281 were reported by Td Asset. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn reported 184,011 shares. Bowen Hanes And accumulated 64,680 shares. 10,456 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 52,471 shares. Spc Financial reported 0.37% stake. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 140,104 shares. Moreover, Weik Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 49,345 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.69% or 49,230 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser: What Happened? Investment-Worthy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Entercom: Another Underappreciated Radio Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.