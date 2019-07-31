Orleans Capital Management Has Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position as Stock Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Cut Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $258.03. About 556,298 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $325.93. About 6.03 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 77.60 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,934 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 255,245 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com holds 6,909 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 23,100 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.16% or 695,267 shares. The Ohio-based Parkwood Limited has invested 1.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 367 shares. 141 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company. 6,340 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Asset Management accumulated 0.51% or 28,050 shares. First Manhattan owns 5,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 83,835 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares to 155,160 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.68M for 21.15 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. 323,170 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 0.68% or 3,866 shares. 7,987 are held by Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated. 142,115 are held by Amp Invsts Ltd. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 52 shares. Principal Finance holds 0.22% or 963,023 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 83,085 shares. Bluestein R H & Communication reported 145,395 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.23% or 4.42 million shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd reported 6,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 35,931 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability reported 160 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 974 shares stake. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

