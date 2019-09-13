Orleans Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Cme Group Com Cl A (CME) by $1.94 Million; Tctc Holdings Lifted Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $521,125 as Valuation Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (CME) by 89.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 10,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,120 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $205.07. About 426,542 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspends Rusal metal; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 9,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 143,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 2.84 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW

