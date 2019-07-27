Orleans Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in 3M (MMM) by $416,691 as Stock Price Declined; Brown Advisory Increases Position in Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA)

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey)

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 369,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.22 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.30M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 537,158 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 35,039 shares to 126,921 shares, valued at $24.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,962 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 251,850 shares. Menta Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 18,231 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. American Grp Inc invested in 98,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Insight 2811 holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 36,390 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). 279,929 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Raymond James And Associate holds 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 24,095 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors has 1,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 234,052 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.08% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). 69 were reported by Tortoise Capital Limited. Speece Thorson Cap Group Inc reported 2.99% stake. Thompson Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) by 4,050 shares to 6,825 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,365 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87M. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million.

