Orleans Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in 3M (MMM) by $416,691; American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Position Maintained by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 645,832 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.23. About 494,745 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp LP has 129 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication reported 1,124 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 6,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 5,700 are owned by North Star Inv. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 1.24% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.03% or 527,703 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 19,767 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Peddock Advsr Llc has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 20,982 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Oklahoma-based Advisors Incorporated Ok has invested 0.52% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 14,866 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 2,187 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com invested in 71,856 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,402 shares to 196,964 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 93,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,930 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Keel Paul A. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.01% or 18,288 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A owns 11,802 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,178 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company reported 3,203 shares. Alley Lc stated it has 26,797 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 2.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 127,093 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,434 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 9,586 shares. Fincl Advisory Group reported 4,246 shares stake. 17,013 are held by Patten Inc. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,276 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs holds 16,746 shares. First Utd Bankshares, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,650 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.86 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.