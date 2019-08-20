Orleans Capital Management Has Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $659,850; Bb&T (BBT) Stake Has Increased by Mitchell Capital Management Co

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $252.54. About 344,071 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 42.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 25,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 17,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 946,012 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd invested in 423 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 508,794 shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.22% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 126,548 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 48,462 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 2.11 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 95,414 shares. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 13,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 64,266 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 153,929 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 473,699 shares. Of America Inc reported 244,864 shares. 183,951 were reported by Redwood Invests Ltd Co. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 9,613 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 1,717 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 98,313 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 16,359 shares to 21,922 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,421 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

