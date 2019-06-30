Orleans Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Stock Declined; Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position by $312,000 as Share Value Declined

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 13,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 31.03 million shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 1.55 million shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.46 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 110,000 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,010 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,960 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & holds 20,290 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 11,624 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Puzo Michael J reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kcm Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,185 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc has 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scholtz And Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ghp Inv Advisors has 3,710 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.49% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 571 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Atlantic Union Natl Bank has invested 1.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 6,485 shares to 21,050 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Health Care Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 6,419 shares to 92,545 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Big banks’ turf battle in Charlotte; Restaurant closing in University area; City’s immigration compact – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett: His Best Investing Strategies, Stocks, and Advice – Motley Fool” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.