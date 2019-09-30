Orleans Capital Management Has Cut Cvs Com (CVS) Holding by $885,330; Stock Value Declined; Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (CVS) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 16,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 5,075 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277,000, down from 21,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 3.16M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 58,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $276.8. About 1.93M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 62,615 shares to 77,472 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 22,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Joel Isaacson & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,400 shares. 14,665 were reported by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Jane Street Lc invested in 85,235 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rockland Trust holds 2,965 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company has 32,037 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt holds 164 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Utd Services Automobile Association has 686,715 shares. 55,895 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability holds 3.01% or 82,346 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability holds 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,906 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 44,178 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Norinchukin State Bank The holds 222,188 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr has 154,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 2.05 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase, Maryland-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,151 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 1.16M shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.48% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,015 shares. Kcm Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 11,566 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 417,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.49% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,424 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citigroup invested in 0.11% or 2.43 million shares.