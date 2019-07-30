Orleans Capital Management Decreased Its 3M (MMM) Position by $416,691; Share Value Declined; Diam Company LTD Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Raised by $339,480

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 2,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,192 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 13,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 393,563 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $177.19. About 999,470 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63M. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.51B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenhaven Assocs owns 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evanson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,027 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,650 shares. S&Co Incorporated accumulated 57,312 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 9,895 shares stake. Kentucky-based Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Choate Invest Advsrs reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 2.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 34,126 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Lc holds 26,490 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Maple Capital Inc accumulated 8,287 shares. 6,416 were accumulated by Whitnell And Co. Copeland Management Llc reported 1,506 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa owns 119,307 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,500 shares to 35,235 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).

