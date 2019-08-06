Orleans Capital Management Cut Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Share Value Rose; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Decreased Its Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $240.61. About 1.94M shares traded or 59.41% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.11. About 1.04M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,150 shares to 22,086 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. The insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought 18,350 shares worth $2.26M.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 41,725 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $77.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.