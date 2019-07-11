Orleans Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (OXY); Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Position by $14.14 Million

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Cp Del (OXY) by 100.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,249 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 14,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Cp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 1.54M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 248,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 954,427 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.61M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 3,555 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh accumulated 0.05% or 69,429 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 167,373 shares stake. Sei Investments Communications stated it has 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.08% or 14,367 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Inc has invested 0.34% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 23.98 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 58,851 shares. Laurion Management LP reported 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ent Fincl has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lyons Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 8,200 shares. Pinnacle Prns has 4,737 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 46,869 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.48% stake. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1,598 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 16,724 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 33,905 shares to 47,158 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 37,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

