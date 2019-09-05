Orleans Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in At&T (T); Western Digital Com (WDC) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp Com (WDC) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 11,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.26M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $61.96. About 3.87 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 19,700 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 72,633 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 52,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 12.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 15,530 shares to 59,951 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Inc holds 34,390 shares. Korea Investment invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory stated it has 19,624 shares. Nine Masts has 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 13,600 shares stake. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 22,288 shares. 138,500 were accumulated by Permit Cap Limited Liability. Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 29,501 shares. Franklin Resource owns 10.17 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 13,560 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 241,979 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 13,170 shares. American National Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,215 shares. Citadel Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

