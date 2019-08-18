Orleans Capital Management Boosted Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake by $757,900; Share Price Rose; Sky Investment Group Increases Holding in Merck & Co. (MRK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,086 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 14,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 73,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 69,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 8.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, SFJ Deal to Develop Investigational Molecule Abituzumab; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.4% or 90,651 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co owns 2.67M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 1.98% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.86% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 42,308 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.67% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pettee Investors Incorporated holds 37,515 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Btr Capital Inc invested in 2.15% or 134,593 shares. Burney Co has 0.12% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Centurylink invested 1.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Perkins Cap Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 9,300 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 10,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moors & Cabot holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 222,964 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership owns 95 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves New Monotherapy Indication for its KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.