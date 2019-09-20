Orleans Capital Management Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; As Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Decreased Holding

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 2,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 72,225 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 75,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 148,115 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 83.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 6,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,815 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 8,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.23. About 11.09M shares traded or 29.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 244 shares to 1,898 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.61 million for 31.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

