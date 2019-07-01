Orleans Capital Management Boosted Its Bankamerica (BAC) Holding by $656,100; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 174,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.19 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 18.30 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp (BAC) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,584 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 65,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 30.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 21,747 shares to 215,742 shares, valued at $64.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 161,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.26 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings.

