Orleans Capital Management Boosted Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Twele Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 8,379 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 6,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $221.85. About 434,515 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 990,592 shares traded or 149.72% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Products (APD) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 & FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.47% or 67,552 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc reported 43,165 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legacy Private has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,923 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 100 shares. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 30 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.29% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bessemer Gp reported 613,454 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 0.13% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2.05 million shares. King Luther Cap Corporation accumulated 1.25% or 854,276 shares. Amer Research Mgmt accumulated 1,050 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 19,640 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 14,457 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg owns 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 15,400 shares. Diversified has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi holds 100 shares. Robinson Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 22,601 shares. Northeast Consultants accumulated 0.03% or 19,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Us Financial Bank De owns 26,026 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.2% or 31,200 shares. 99,516 were accumulated by Da Davidson And Company. Whittier Trust Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advisors reported 33,467 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares to 191,760 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).