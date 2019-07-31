Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 139 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 106 decreased and sold their stakes in Hospitality Properties Trust. The hedge funds in our database now own: 118.22 million shares, down from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hospitality Properties Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 84 Increased: 108 New Position: 31.

Analysts expect Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Orla Mining Ltd.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. It closed at $1.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 16% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “Ola will add 10,000 electric rickshaws to its India fleet over the next year – TechCrunch” on April 16, 2018. More interesting news about Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) were released by: Techcrunch.com and their article: “Recapping a year of highs and lows for SoftBank – TechCrunch” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here are all of Uber’s worldwide competitors as it prepares for its IPO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company has market cap of $278.00 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula.

It closed at $24.82 lastly. It is down 5.15% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C

Community Bank Of Raymore holds 13.43% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust for 1.41 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 492,984 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Inc. has 2.63% invested in the company for 1,310 shares. The Texas-based Hourglass Capital Llc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 119,590 shares.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers.

Analysts await Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HPT’s profit will be $166.07M for 6.14 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Hospitality Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.77% EPS growth.