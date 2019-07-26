Orix (IX) Shareholder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut Stake by $1.33 Million as Stock Declined; Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Raised Symantec (SYMC) Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 2.34 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,100 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 187,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 15,515 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 21.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 parent results; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB; 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES ORIX RATING TO A3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orix To A3; Outlook Stable

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 7,751 shares to 244,431 shares, valued at $35.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 28,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQY).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. 45,455 shares were sold by Kapuria Samir, worth $1.05 million on Thursday, February 14.

