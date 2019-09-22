Orix (IX) Shareholder Northern Trust Has Boosted Position by $2.11 Million; As Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Valuation Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Raised by $636,860 Its Holding

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 28,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 297,068 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25 million, up from 268,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 80,791 shares traded or 122.41% up from the average. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B; 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Rev Y2.86T Vs Y2.68T; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orix To A3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 parent results

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 4,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 7,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 770,606 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 17/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Launch Branded Credit Card Program, Provide Flexible And Frictionless Consumer Financing Options For Fast-grow; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 179,861 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3,250 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,638 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Company holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Jabodon Pt holds 18,475 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 96,736 shares. Ruggie Cap Group invested in 39 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 3,254 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 6,367 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mackenzie owns 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 22,864 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 136,500 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10,009 shares to 15,911 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliance Data Systems: Not A Marketing Company You’d Want To Own – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Data wins Sally Beauty private label credit program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East 72 – Alliance Data Systems – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.