Orix (IX) Holder Raymond James & Associates Lowered Holding by $3.34 Million as Share Value Rose; Huber Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 87.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 47,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 6,676 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 53,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 38,771 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 313.14 BLN YEN (+14.6 %); 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy; 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 parent results; 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 336.20 BLN YEN (+2.1 %); 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Rev Y2.86T Vs Y2.68T

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. It closed at $47.16 lastly. It is down 18.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 02/04/2018 – Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 16/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Hosts Successful “Leading the Way” Conference Honoring Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 36,840 shares to 424,249 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 85,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Captlztn Fd In (JOF).

More notable recent ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RoadSafe Traffic Systems acquires Optim Earth – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ORIX Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Avolon Successfully Reprices Senior Secured Term Loan B Facility to Libor + 1.75% – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Addiction Centers Announces NYSE Acceptance of Continued Listing Plan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Oberweis Asset Incorporated reported 11,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 9,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 1 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited holds 76,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Co stated it has 0.02% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Rice Hall James & Ltd Co accumulated 0.53% or 356,238 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York holds 35,400 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh stated it has 4,394 shares. 5,837 are owned by Eqis Mngmt. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 5,806 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd reported 41,746 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carpenter Technology Names Sam Abdelmalek Vice President and Group President â€“ Performance Engineered Products (PEP) – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carpenter Technology Acquires CalRAM NYSE:CRS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology Develops Pyrowear® 225 – a Next Generation Gear Alloy for Critical Transmission Applications – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s 737 production cut to disrupt specialty metals, KeyBanc says – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology to Increase Base Prices on Premium Product Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.