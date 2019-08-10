ORIX Corporation (IX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ORIX Corporation
|73
|0.00
|N/A
|11.63
|6.13
|Golden Bull Limited
|6
|1.23
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
Demonstrates ORIX Corporation and Golden Bull Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ORIX Corporation
|0.00%
|11.5%
|2.7%
|Golden Bull Limited
|0.00%
|-27.8%
|-25.5%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors. ORIX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ORIX Corporation
|-7.59%
|-4.99%
|2.44%
|-4.33%
|-16.17%
|-0.29%
|Golden Bull Limited
|-27.07%
|-60.74%
|-82.05%
|-85.35%
|-82.3%
|-80.31%
For the past year ORIX Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Golden Bull Limited.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors ORIX Corporation beats Golden Bull Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.