ORIX Corporation (IX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13 Golden Bull Limited 6 1.23 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates ORIX Corporation and Golden Bull Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Golden Bull Limited are owned by institutional investors. ORIX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75% of Golden Bull Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year ORIX Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Golden Bull Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ORIX Corporation beats Golden Bull Limited.