ORIX Corporation (IX)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ORIX Corporation
|73
|0.00
|N/A
|10.54
|6.68
|China Bat Group Inc.
|2
|5.48
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Demonstrates ORIX Corporation and China Bat Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ORIX Corporation
|0.00%
|11.5%
|2.7%
|China Bat Group Inc.
|0.00%
|418.5%
|152.8%
Volatility & Risk
ORIX Corporation’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Bat Group Inc.’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.9% of ORIX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Bat Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are ORIX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.65% are China Bat Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ORIX Corporation
|-0.41%
|-1.76%
|-4.06%
|-11.46%
|-21.88%
|-1.62%
|China Bat Group Inc.
|-13.01%
|-20.13%
|-9.29%
|-52.95%
|-78.29%
|-23.26%
For the past year ORIX Corporation has stronger performance than China Bat Group Inc.
Summary
ORIX Corporation beats China Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
