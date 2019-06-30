ORIX Corporation (IX)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 10.54 6.68 China Bat Group Inc. 2 5.48 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates ORIX Corporation and China Bat Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8%

Volatility & Risk

ORIX Corporation’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Bat Group Inc.’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of ORIX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Bat Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are ORIX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.65% are China Bat Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -0.41% -1.76% -4.06% -11.46% -21.88% -1.62% China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26%

For the past year ORIX Corporation has stronger performance than China Bat Group Inc.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats China Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.