ORIX Corporation (IX) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13 Qiwi plc 18 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

Demonstrates ORIX Corporation and Qiwi plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Qiwi plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ORIX Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ORIX Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ORIX Corporation and Qiwi plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

ORIX Corporation’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Qiwi plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Qiwi plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.73% of Qiwi plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year ORIX Corporation had bearish trend while Qiwi plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Qiwi plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors ORIX Corporation.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.