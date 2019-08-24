ORIX Corporation (IX) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Comparison side by side

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 72 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.02 N/A 0.48 13.22

Table 1 highlights ORIX Corporation and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ORIX Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. ORIX Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has ORIX Corporation and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

ORIX Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s beta is 0.26 which is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ORIX Corporation and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s potential upside is 24.58% and its average target price is $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares and 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares. 0.5% are ORIX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74%

For the past year ORIX Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance while Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has 11.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors ORIX Corporation.