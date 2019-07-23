ORIX Corporation (IX) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Comparison side by side

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 10.54 6.68 Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.24 N/A 0.37 12.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ORIX Corporation and Elevate Credit Inc. Elevate Credit Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ORIX Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ORIX Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -0.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ORIX Corporation and Elevate Credit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Elevate Credit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Elevate Credit Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 17.37% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ORIX Corporation and Elevate Credit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 65.9%. ORIX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -0.41% -1.76% -4.06% -11.46% -21.88% -1.62% Elevate Credit Inc. -1.06% 5.68% 4.03% 10.71% -44.11% 3.79%

For the past year ORIX Corporation has -1.62% weaker performance while Elevate Credit Inc. has 3.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors ORIX Corporation beats Elevate Credit Inc.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.