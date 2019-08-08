ORIX Corporation (IX) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Comparison side by side

We are comparing ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CNFinance Holdings Limited has lower revenue and earnings than ORIX Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ORIX Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares and 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64%

For the past year ORIX Corporation had bearish trend while CNFinance Holdings Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ORIX Corporation beats CNFinance Holdings Limited.