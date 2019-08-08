ORIX Corporation (IX) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Comparison side by side

We are comparing ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ORIX Corporation
|73
|0.00
|N/A
|11.63
|6.13
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|1.65
|3.39
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CNFinance Holdings Limited has lower revenue and earnings than ORIX Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. ORIX Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ORIX Corporation
|0.00%
|11.5%
|2.7%
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|29%
|4.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.5% of ORIX Corporation shares and 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ORIX Corporation
|-7.59%
|-4.99%
|2.44%
|-4.33%
|-16.17%
|-0.29%
|CNFinance Holdings Limited
|0%
|0.9%
|-7.44%
|-15.41%
|0%
|1.64%
For the past year ORIX Corporation had bearish trend while CNFinance Holdings Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors ORIX Corporation beats CNFinance Holdings Limited.
