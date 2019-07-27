ORIX Corporation (IX) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Comparison side by side

Since ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) and China Bat Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 10.54 6.68 China Bat Group Inc. 1 3.49 N/A -0.49 0.00

Demonstrates ORIX Corporation and China Bat Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7% China Bat Group Inc. 0.00% 418.5% 152.8%

Risk & Volatility

ORIX Corporation has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. China Bat Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.68 beta which makes it 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of ORIX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of China Bat Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, China Bat Group Inc. has 6.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ORIX Corporation -0.41% -1.76% -4.06% -11.46% -21.88% -1.62% China Bat Group Inc. -13.01% -20.13% -9.29% -52.95% -78.29% -23.26%

For the past year ORIX Corporation was less bearish than China Bat Group Inc.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats China Bat Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.