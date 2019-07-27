Orix Adr (IX) Stock Value Declined While Todd Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.37 Million; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Patten Group Has Increased Its Holding by $1.71 Million

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 4.20 million shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – TERRANOVA TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A -SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 31/05/2018 – ASTELLAS & FIBROGEN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM DOUBLE-BLIND JAPAN PHASE 3 STUDY FOR ROXADUSTAT IN HEMODIALYSIS CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE PATIENTS WITH ANEMIA; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Terranova Trial Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase Three Trial; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INVESTORS TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ON EXECUTIVE BONUS SCHEME

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Orix Corp Adr (IX) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 33,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,432 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.93 million, down from 296,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 21,578 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 21.88% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – ALL STAFF OF OMAN ORIX WILL BE TRANSFERRED INTO NATIONAL FINANCE UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 29/03/2018 – Lanka Business: Japan’s Orix sells Sri Lanka LOLC stake for Rs.12.8Bn; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB

More notable recent ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Avolon Repays Remaining Emerald Aviation Finance Securitisation Debt of US$407 Million – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part IX): Nike – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Avolon Q2 Update – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Avolon Successfully Reprices Senior Secured Term Loan B Facility to Libor + 1.75% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,127 shares to 271,189 shares, valued at $51.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Plc Adr (NYSE:CRH) by 16,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.