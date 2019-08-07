Oritani Finl Del (ORIT) Share Value Rose While Credit Suisse Ag Has Upped by $310,208 Its Position; Qad (QADA) Stake Has Upped by Tikvah Management Llc

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $757.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 2,764 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Oritani Finl Corp Del (ORIT) by 90.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 19,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% . The institutional investor held 40,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679,000, up from 21,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Oritani Finl Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 20,646 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 12.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c; 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT)

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myokardia Inc by 21,080 shares to 379,089 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 395,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,710 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ORIT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 29.70 million shares or 3.36% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 66,300 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 557,376 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 17,397 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 214,837 shares. Voya Management Ltd Llc invested in 19,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 34,394 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 1.20 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,280 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 296,250 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 394 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 51,437 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) for 17,170 shares.