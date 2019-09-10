Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.32 N/A 1.19 15.25 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 33 2.85 N/A 2.33 13.41

Table 1 highlights Oritani Financial Corp. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oritani Financial Corp. is presently more expensive than Wellesley Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Oritani Financial Corp. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Oritani Financial Corp. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oritani Financial Corp. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 11%. Insiders held 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.18% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0% -6.04% 1.69% 0.16% -0.79% 12.65%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. was more bullish than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Oritani Financial Corp. beats Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.