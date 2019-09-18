Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.53 N/A 1.19 15.25 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 5.22 N/A 1.62 13.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The First of Long Island Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Oritani Financial Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The First of Long Island Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Oritani Financial Corp.’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The First of Long Island Corporation’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oritani Financial Corp. and The First of Long Island Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 55.3%. Insiders owned 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are The First of Long Island Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. has stronger performance than The First of Long Island Corporation

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.