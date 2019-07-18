Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

We will be comparing the differences between Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.04 N/A 1.19 13.99 NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.98 N/A 2.51 14.91

Table 1 highlights Oritani Financial Corp. and NBT Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. NBT Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oritani Financial Corp. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oritani Financial Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of NBT Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oritani Financial Corp. and NBT Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.3% NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Oritani Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Competitively, NBT Bancorp Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oritani Financial Corp. and NBT Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 54.9% respectively. About 2.5% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of NBT Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. -2.35% -4.03% -3.42% 12.12% 11.01% 12.88% NBT Bancorp Inc. -2.48% 1.77% -0.8% -1.01% -0.03% 8.01%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. has stronger performance than NBT Bancorp Inc.

Summary

NBT Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Oritani Financial Corp.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.