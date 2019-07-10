Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Both Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.11 N/A 1.19 13.99 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 24 3.14 N/A 2.12 12.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oritani Financial Corp. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial Corp. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.3% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta means Oritani Financial Corp.’s volatility is 40.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares. Competitively, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. -2.35% -4.03% -3.42% 12.12% 11.01% 12.88% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 11.29% 13.66% 16.13% 14.44% 28.9% 27.01%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.