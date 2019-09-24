Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.41 N/A 1.19 15.25 FSB Bancorp Inc. 18 3.27 N/A 0.04 528.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oritani Financial Corp. and FSB Bancorp Inc. FSB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oritani Financial Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Oritani Financial Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oritani Financial Corp. and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp. shares. Comparatively, FSB Bancorp Inc. has 7.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. was more bullish than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Oritani Financial Corp. beats FSB Bancorp Inc.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.