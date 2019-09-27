Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 1.35 36.98M 1.19 15.25 Elmira Savings Bank 14 0.00 2.78M 1.03 15.01

Demonstrates Oritani Financial Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Elmira Savings Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Oritani Financial Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 213,018,433.18% 9.9% 1.3% Elmira Savings Bank 19,399,860.43% 8.8% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Oritani Financial Corp. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Elmira Savings Bank on the other hand, has 0.32 beta which makes it 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oritani Financial Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 16.5% respectively. About 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.7% of Elmira Savings Bank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. had bullish trend while Elmira Savings Bank had bearish trend.

Summary

Oritani Financial Corp. beats Elmira Savings Bank on 13 of the 12 factors.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.