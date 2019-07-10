Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Position; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $3.98 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 2.44 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, down from 57,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oritani Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 132,926 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 11.01% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C; 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 61,900 shares to 113,600 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ORIT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 29.70 million shares or 3.36% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 13,124 shares. Rbo & Limited Liability Company holds 208,013 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 66,536 shares. Paloma holds 17,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Swiss National Bank reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 41,700 shares. Td Asset Management owns 230,900 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 25,896 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 1.28 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) or 1.99M shares. Naples Glob Advsr Llc invested in 11,665 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) for 14,978 shares.

Analysts await Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ORIT’s profit will be $12.18 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Oritani Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oritani Bank: Back To The Future For A 6.6% Yield? – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Ameresco Inc (AMRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oritani Financial Corp. Announces $0.15 Special Dividend Nasdaq:ORIT – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vishay Siliconix and TowerJazz Expand Manufacturing Collaboration with Next-generation Automotive Platforms – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PAYX,VIRT,VLY,ORIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $758.97 million for 22.22 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Benefit From a Worsening Trade War – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Good Times May Be Ending For TJX – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.3% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1.46 million shares. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 2,446 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 120,796 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited accumulated 249,052 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.52% or 75,258 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Company has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3.48 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9,920 shares. Indiana Tru & Invest accumulated 44,552 shares. Maryland-based Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 414,307 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 31,615 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 108,770 are owned by Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated.