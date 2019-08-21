Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Forms $17.06 Double Top; Clough Capital Partners LP Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 44.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 63,900 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 78,200 shares with $7.92 million value, down from 142,100 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $343.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 8.37M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) formed double top with $18.25 target or 7.00% above today’s $17.06 share price. Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) has $769.36M valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 163,361 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 12.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT); 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67's average target is 18.04% above currents $107.31 stock price.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ORIT’s profit will be $11.73 million for 16.40 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Oritani Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

