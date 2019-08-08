Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Forms $16.87 Double Top; Uqm Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) Shorts Raised By 57.5%

Uqm Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) had an increase of 57.5% in short interest. UQM’s SI was 262,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 57.5% from 166,600 shares previously. With 295,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Uqm Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM)’s short sellers to cover UQM’s short positions. The SI to Uqm Technologies Inc’s float is 0.65%. It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 76.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.29% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES- ALONG WITH CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP DECIDED TO WITHDRAW JOINT APPLICATION TO COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies: Decision Was Made Following Further Analysis and Discussions With CFIUS Relating to Transaction; 03/05/2018 – UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time; 22/04/2018 – DJ UQM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UQM); 20/03/2018 – UQM Technologies 3Q Loss $1.3M; 20/03/2018 – UQM Technologies 3Q Loss/Shr 3c; 10/05/2018 – UQM Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON COMPLETION OF RE-EVALUATION, BOTH PARTIES CURRENTLY EXPECT TO RESUBMIT APPLICATION TO CFIUS FOR APPROVAL; 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC – BASED UPON REQUEST OF CFIUS, UQM AND CNHTC HAVE WITHDRAWN THEIR APPLICATION FOR INVESTMENT APPROVAL; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cell Bus Modules

Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) formed double top with $17.38 target or 3.00% above today’s $16.87 share price. Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) has $760.79 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 122,579 shares traded. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has risen 12.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT); 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Oritani Financial Corp. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 29.70 million shares or 3.36% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 17,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.69 million are owned by Invesco. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). 10,132 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 13,124 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd owns 71,236 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset invested in 0.12% or 37,120 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0% stake. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Renaissance Technologies Limited holds 0.03% or 1.99M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 213 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) for 29,518 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 49,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ORIT’s profit will be $11.73M for 16.22 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Oritani Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UQM Technologies Announces Closing of Merger with Danfoss – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UQM Technologies Announces CFIUS Approval of Merger with Danfoss – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Danfoss completes UQM acquisition – BizWest” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UQM Technologies Announces Results of Special Shareholders Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UQM Technologies Provides Update on CFIUS Status – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.