Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Comparing side by side

Both Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.42 N/A 1.19 15.25 Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.50 N/A 2.52 9.52

Table 1 highlights Oritani Financial Corp. and Parke Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Parke Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oritani Financial Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Oritani Financial Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oritani Financial Corp. and Parke Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Oritani Financial Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Parke Bancorp Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.64 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oritani Financial Corp. and Parke Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 35.9%. About 2.6% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp Inc. has 11.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. was less bullish than Parke Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Parke Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Oritani Financial Corp.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.