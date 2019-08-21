Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.20 N/A 1.19 15.25 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.68 N/A 1.75 14.86

Demonstrates Oritani Financial Corp. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Oritani Financial Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Oritani Financial Corp. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Oritani Financial Corp. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.53 beta which makes it 47.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oritani Financial Corp. and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.4% and 15.9% respectively. 2.6% are Oritani Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65%

For the past year Oritani Financial Corp. was more bullish than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Oritani Financial Corp. beats Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.