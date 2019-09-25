Orion Marine Group Com (ORN) Stake Upped by Grace & White Inc; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stake by $756,000; Stock Declined

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Orion Marine Group Inc Com (ORN) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 405,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.98% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Orion Marine Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 71,720 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group 1Q EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – EXPECT TO SEE SOME BOTTOM LINE IMPROVEMENT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 Orion Group 4Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Orion Group Holdings 1Q Rev $136.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN); 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 37,710 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 32,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 277,702 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO TAKE OVER FULL OWNERSHIP OF ENCORE+ FUND; 13/03/2018 – BEIJING — HNA Group will work with two of the biggest U.S.-based real estate services groups, a move that likely signals faster asset disposals by the Chinese conglomerate, which has run afoul of Beijing’s crackdown on debt-fueled acquisitions; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- TO ACQUIRE REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS OF AVIVA INVESTORS, AND FULL OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT OF ENCORE+ FUND; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $383,864 activity. $98,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares were bought by Sullivan Mary E. Daerr Richard L. bought 12,000 shares worth $23,917. The insider Stauffer Mark R. bought 5,000 shares worth $9,750. On Friday, May 24 Caliel Michael J bought $4,925 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) or 2,500 shares. The insider Tabb Robert L bought 20,000 shares worth $38,800. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $59,472 was bought by Buchler Peter R..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.83, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold ORN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 17.65 million shares or 22.95% less from 22.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 349,976 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Company Inc. Bridgeway Management, Texas-based fund reported 108,644 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0% or 2.39M shares. Foundry Prtnrs Llc has 0.09% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Omers Administration Corporation invested in 21,000 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 337,146 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) for 36,416 shares. Brandes Investment Partners LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability has 25,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,000 shares. 611,095 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Wells Fargo & Mn has 3,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 14,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58 million and $437.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 28,180 shares to 251,790 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 6,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,501 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl invested 0.07% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 250 are owned by Hanson Doremus Mgmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 24,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 5,235 shares stake. Next Inc has 892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 6.69 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 3,458 are held by Quantum. 24,690 were reported by British Columbia Invest Management. 3,090 are held by Jane Street Group Lc. State Street owns 0.02% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 1.62M shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 49,249 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Hrt Lc holds 1,774 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.