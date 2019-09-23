Orion Marine Group Com (ORN) Stake Maintained by Grace & White Inc; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Hodges Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Orion Marine Group Inc Com (ORN) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 405,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.98% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Orion Marine Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 220,520 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has declined 54.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ORN News: 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC ORN.N – QTRLY CONTRACT REVENUES WERE $162.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12.4%, AS COMPARED TO $144.3 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Orion Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORN); 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP HOLDINGS – BACKLOG OF WORK UNDER CONTRACT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $360.6 MLN VS BACKLOG UNDER CONTRACT AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 OF $434.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 Orion Group 4Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – REG-Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – Orion Group 4Q Rev $162.2M; 24/04/2018 – Orion Group Interim Report January-March 2018; 08/03/2018 – ORION GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $162.2M, EST. $176.0M

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 56.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 10,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 29,760 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 18,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 4.14 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 316,978 shares. Btc owns 4,052 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.65% or 6.84 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,432 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.63% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Asset One Co Limited reported 0.63% stake. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability holds 1.66% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 63,451 shares. Mairs & Power holds 0.02% or 28,642 shares in its portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advisor Ltd stated it has 100,814 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.92% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 95,492 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel reported 4.94% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Auxier Asset Management holds 1.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 119,256 shares. Prudential Finance has 6.80M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Assoc invested in 1.71% or 560,387 shares.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 7,041 shares to 68,594 shares, valued at $53.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt by 95,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,500 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TAS Commercial Concrete Construction Announces a Contract Award of Approximately $13 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. – ORN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold ORN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 17.65 million shares or 22.95% less from 22.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 2.39 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 110,675 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 11,218 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0% in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) or 40,033 shares. Moreover, Bbr Partners Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN). Nuveen Asset Ltd Co reported 155,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has 1.00M shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 360,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% or 337,146 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 240 shares. D E Shaw holds 349,976 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58 million and $437.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $383,864 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Caliel Michael J, worth $4,925 on Friday, May 24. Buchler Peter R. bought $59,472 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) on Friday, May 24. Stauffer Mark R. bought $9,750 worth of stock. On Friday, May 24 the insider Tabb Robert L bought $38,800. PEARSON JAMES MICHAEL also bought $148,500 worth of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) shares. 12,000 shares were bought by Daerr Richard L., worth $23,917.